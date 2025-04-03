FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.71.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.22 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

