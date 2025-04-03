Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,312 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $100.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

