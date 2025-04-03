Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $377.82 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.45.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

