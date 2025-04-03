Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 24.6 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

