Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $77.94. Approximately 1,975,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,646,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,001 shares of company stock worth $48,220,031. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

