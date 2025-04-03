IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $426.25 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.34.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

