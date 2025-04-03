DnB Asset Management AS Has $77,000 Stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $4,874,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

INTR opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

