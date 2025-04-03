OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) by 285.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMAR. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QMAR opened at $28.56 on Thursday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.69.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

