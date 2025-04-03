Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Illumina were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

