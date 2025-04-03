Groupama Asset Managment Purchases Shares of 7,014 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $167.85 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

