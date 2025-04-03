CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 943 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $224.48 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $228.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

