Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 36,703 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 899,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Autohome were worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Autohome by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

