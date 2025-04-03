Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $469,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,561.49. This trade represents a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $141,725.61.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.