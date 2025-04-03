CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Chairman Dino Robusto Sells 6,250 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $319,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 718,088 shares in the company, valued at $36,665,573.28. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Dino Robusto bought 3,896 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48.

On Monday, March 17th, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $305,375.00.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 129,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

