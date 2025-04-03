Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,680 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

