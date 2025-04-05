Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.14 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

