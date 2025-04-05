Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $342,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,644,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,740,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.18 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.