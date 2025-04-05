O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,848 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,918,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

