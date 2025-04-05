KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
VCR stock opened at $300.73 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.96 and its 200-day moving average is $359.55.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
See Also
