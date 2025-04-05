PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.79), with a volume of 144595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.83).

The stock has a market cap of £868.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.21%.

In related news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.33), for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($128,943.03). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

