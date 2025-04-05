PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.79), with a volume of 144595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.83).
PageGroup Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £868.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.
PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at PageGroup
In related news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.33), for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($128,943.03). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
About PageGroup
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.