970 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $42,837,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $21,599,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $11,881,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Stock Down 5.0 %

UCB stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

