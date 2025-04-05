HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,930 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $41,317,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

