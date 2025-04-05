Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,124,438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,426,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124,438 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $561,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

