Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Chubb accounts for about 0.1% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,426 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

Chubb Trading Down 7.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.81. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

