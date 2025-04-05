ROI Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 330,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $9,684,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

GLD stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $254.50. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

