Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Sells $14,610,569.40 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.59, for a total transaction of $13,582,014.39.

On Thursday, February 20th, Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total value of $5,105,568.69.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $7,379,643.96.

Beigene Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $238.51 on Friday. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

