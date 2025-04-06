GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

