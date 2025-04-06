O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.19.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on The RMR Group

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.