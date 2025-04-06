O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sprott by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $48.00.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sprott in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

