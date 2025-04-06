Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $49,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

