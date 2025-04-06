The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 117,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Mosaic Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $23.48 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

