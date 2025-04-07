14,600 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

