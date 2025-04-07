Aristides Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Ark Restaurants were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 50.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

