3,035 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $87.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

