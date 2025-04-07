4,300 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,693,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $365,274. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

