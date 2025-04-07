ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires 130,725 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 561.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,725 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $20,698,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,823 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,771,606.46. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,747.66. The trade was a 35.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,568 in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.6 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

