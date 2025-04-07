ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 270,262 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,262 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $205,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,124.20. This trade represents a 27.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $203,194.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,553.60. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.42 and a beta of 0.31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.