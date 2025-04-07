ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 504.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Insmed by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,950.36. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $188,686.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,874,439.04. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,683,028 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

