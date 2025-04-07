ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1,196.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

