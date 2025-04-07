Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX Trading Down 9.8 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $117.43 on Monday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

