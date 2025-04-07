ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,122 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

