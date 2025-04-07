ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $83,364.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,271,316.40. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,238 shares of company stock worth $1,857,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

