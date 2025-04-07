Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Raised by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

