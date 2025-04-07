ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000. Sanofi comprises approximately 1.0% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

