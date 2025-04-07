Invesco Ltd. Sells 628,875 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 628,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,413,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $718,013,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,310,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,825,000 after buying an additional 347,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.12.

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

