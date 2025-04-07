Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 8.2% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $294.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.04.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

