ArchPoint Investors Decreases Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ArchPoint Investors reduced its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in REGENXBIO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $315.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

