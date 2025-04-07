BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Stake Lessened by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,113 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.