Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.42, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

