Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $5,664,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $215.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $234.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

